Ashgabat
Capital of Turkmenistan
The city was founded in 1881 as a Russian border fortress on the site of an ancient oasis along the Silk Road. It is located 40 kilometers from the modern border with Iran. In 1924, Ashgabat became the capital of the newly established Turkmen SSR. The most tragic chapter in the city's history was the devastating earthquake of 1948, which almost completely destroyed Ashgabat and claimed more than one hundred thousand lives. After Turkmenistan gained independence in 1991, the city underwent extensive reconstruction: during the rule of Saparmurat Niyazov and his successor, Ashgabat was built up with a huge number of white marble structures, earning the city recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records as the city with the world's highest concentration of white marble buildings. According to the 2020 census, the population is approximately one million.
1881
Founded as a Russian fortress
1924
Capital of the Turkmen SSR
1948
Devastating earthquake
1991
Capital of independent Turkmenistan
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What is celebrated on September 27 in Ukraine and around the world
On September 27, Ukraine and countries around the world celebrate Tourism Day, as well as the national holidays of Belgium and Turkmenistan. Believers honor Saint Callistratus or the Exaltation of the Cross.
Society • September 27, 03:55 AM • 15408 views