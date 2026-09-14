Ihor Ilyin, the director of a medical center who was recently shot in Kyiv, has died

Ihor Ilyin, director of the medical center of the Institute of Reproductive Genetics in Kyiv, who was recently shot in Kyiv, has died. This was reported by Tamara Yuzko, director of the "Medical Center for Infertility Treatment" clinic, according to UNN.

A sudden death has taken our colleague, Ihor Yevhenovych Ilyin. Director of the IGR Medical Center — the Institute of Reproductive Genetics in Kyiv. A renowned obstetrician-gynecologist and reproductive specialist who did so much good for people in this world. A unique man, a prominent figure in Ukraine’s medical community, has left us - Yuzko wrote.

She added that Ilyin "fought hard against his severe injuries for a long time, but ultimately lost this, his final battle."

Update

On September 3, in Kyiv, a man fired more than 20 shots at close range at the director of a capital reproductive medicine clinic, shooting him; the gunman is being sought, and criminal proceedings have been initiated.

In Kyiv, a serviceman was notified of suspicion on charges of attempting to assassinate the director of a medical center, having fired at least 23 shots at his head with a firearm.

According to media reports, on September 11, Ilyin came out of his coma, in which he had remained for several days after the attempted assassination.