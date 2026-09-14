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The situation with public finances is close to critical - Koretskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6288 views

Serhii Koretskyi described the state of public finances as close to critical. The government is asking the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the necessary bills by October 15.

The situation with public finances is close to critical - Koretskyi

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated that the situation with public finances is close to critical, calling on members of parliament to adopt as soon as possible the draft laws on which the receipt of international financial assistance depends. In particular, this concerns nearly $30 billion. Koretskyi said this on Telegram, reports UNN

The situation with public finances is close to critical. Once again, I called on all members of parliament to adopt as soon as possible the draft laws on which the receipt of international financial assistance depends. Following several previous meetings with parliamentarians, the government will officially send all members of parliament and relevant committees a schedule with clear deadlines for each required vote. If these deadlines are missed, Ukraine risks losing a significant portion of the $29.5 billion in planned international financing. This is a critically necessary resource for balancing the state budget, financing social expenditures and, most importantly, the needs of the Defense Forces 

- Koretskyi wrote. 

He noted that, for its part, the government guarantees the full implementation of its part of the commitments—that is, 42 decisions. 

We previously stated our intention to complete this work by November 1. However, given the complexity of the situation, we are accelerating our work and plan to complete everything by October 15. During today's meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries and the member states of the European Union, together with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, ministers, members of parliament and committee chairs, we discussed in detail the need for synchronized work to ensure international financial support 

- Koretskyi emphasized. 

According to him, government officials are ready to work through each draft law, each wording and each provision with members of parliament in order to secure the necessary support and adopt the decisions as soon as possible.

We remind you 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized members of parliament over three laws that failed in the Rada and could have provided Ukraine with more than $4 billion. He called on elected representatives to think about elections after the war and vote on decisions worth $30 billion. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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