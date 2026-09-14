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A calculated escalation by Putin to sow fear in Europe — Pistorius on the attack on a train near the Polish border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

Germany’s defense minister called the Russian drone strike on a train near the Polish border an attempt to sow fear in Europe. He called for not giving in to provocations.

A calculated escalation by Putin to sow fear in Europe — Pistorius on the attack on a train near the Polish border

The drone strike on a train near the Ukrainian-Polish border is a calculated step toward escalation by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, aimed at sowing fear in Europe. Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this on Monday, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"That makes it all the more important to remain measured and not give in to provocations, while at the same time making it absolutely clear: we are capable of defending ourselves and will not back down if the situation escalates," Pistorius told reporters in the city of Wolgast in northeastern Germany.

"What Vladimir Putin is doing is dangerous. He is aware of this, and that is precisely why he is acting this way."

Let us recall

On Sunday, a Russian drone struck a passenger train on Ukraine’s border with Poland — a NATO member state — shortly after a diplomatic train carrying former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European diplomats had passed through.

"The Russian drone may have targeted a diplomatic train" — Ukrainian Railways revealed all the details of the attack on the locomotive in Yahodyn13.09.26, 19:16 • 7122 views

Antonina Tumanova

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