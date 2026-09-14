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The enemy lost 1,700 people in the war in Ukraine over the past day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Over the past day, Russian forces lost 1,700 military personnel. Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,508,600 people.

The enemy lost 1,700 people in the war in Ukraine over the past day - General Staff

The total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have reached approximately 1,508,600 military personnel. Over the past day, September 13, Russia lost another 1,700 personnel, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN informs .

Details

As of September 14, the enemy’s total losses also amount to 12,345 tanks, 25,331 armored combat vehicles, 49,752 artillery systems, 2,127 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,637 air defense systems.

Russian forces also lost 548 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 2 units of special equipment.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia’s losses amount to 442 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 5,111 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines. The General Staff noted that the figures are being уточнені.

To remind you

According to the General Staff, Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded its total losses in all wars over the past 80 years.

In July, the Russian Federation suffered record losses in manpower since the beginning of 2026 - General Staff02.08.26, 02:46 • 15079 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukraine