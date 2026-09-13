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Trump said he would abolish the 10% tariff on Irish whiskey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Donald Trump announced plans to abolish the 10% tariff on Irish whiskey after the Irish Open tournament. The date of the abolition is currently unknown.

Trump said he would abolish the 10% tariff on Irish whiskey

On Sunday, after the conclusion of a golf tournament in Ireland, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to cancel the 10% tariff on Irish whiskey, UNN reports, citing AP.

During the awards ceremony at the Irish Open tournament, Trump said that everyone had raised this issue with him, including some golfers.

"Everyone was asking me about it," the Republican president said. "And I responded: 'On behalf of the United States of America, I will cancel the tariffs'" on Irish whiskey.

Irish whiskey is currently subject to the standard tariff imposed by Trump on most goods imported from the European Union; in July, its rate was reduced from 15% to 10%.

In May, Trump announced the cancellation of certain tariffs on whiskey from the United Kingdom, including Scotch whisky and spirits produced in Northern Ireland.

Trump's surprise announcement at the end of the tournament prompted loud cheers and applause from spectators.

In May, the Irish Whiskey Association called for the tariffs to be canceled, arguing that such a step would help many American companies whose portfolios include Irish products and would also eliminate uncertainty for consumers.

There is currently no information about when exactly the tariff will be canceled.

On April 30, Trump said he had granted the United Kingdom preferential terms on the whiskey tariff following the visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the White House. "The King and Queen got me to do what no one else could—and they almost didn't even ask!" Trump wrote on social media.

Trump announced he will scrap tariffs on Scotch whisky "in honor" of the King and Queen30.04.26, 22:30 • 4576 views

On July 24, the Scotch Whisky Association reported that the zero-tariff policy had already taken effect.

Antonina Tumanova

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