Trump will consider the release of additional documents regarding the events of September 11

$44.5551.76
ukenru
Exclusive
05:34 PM • 11298 views
Rain and fog will linger — forecasters say when the weather will clear up in Ukraine
05:12 PM • 12363 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Yuliia Mendel: what restrictions will apply to the former spokesperson
September 13, 12:09 PM • 20275 views
Leaders of three regions of the United Kingdom will discuss possible secession from the country: date announced — The Telegraph
September 13, 11:26 AM • 18559 views
Defense Forces struck the launch sites of UAVs and the radars of Russian troops
September 13, 10:52 AM • 14714 views
Elections in Sweden could bring the far right into government - Reuters
September 13, 10:11 AM • 19862 views
Democrats are preparing large-scale investigations into Trump in the event of an election victory — WP
September 13, 09:03 AM • 25303 views
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian Federation
September 13, 08:48 AM • 17775 views
Astrological forecast for the week of September 14–20: great ambitions, strong passions, and tests of power
September 13, 07:11 AM • 17490 views
Only 14% of Germans consider Merz worthy of the position of chancellor - poll
September 13, 03:30 AM • 21342 views
A Ukrainian drone operator has died in BelgiumPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1.2m/s
70%
749mm
Popular news
Ukraine has a chance to hold the belt of fortress cities and improve its positions, Biletskyi saysVideoSeptember 13, 10:40 AM • 11138 views
Lukashenko is preparing to wage war against his own people - intelligenceSeptember 13, 12:51 PM • 6354 views
"This Is Causing a Shortage": Trump Urged Zelenskyy to Stop Strikes on Diesel Production in RussiaVideo02:28 PM • 4678 views
In the Czech Republic, Poles beat up a Polish volunteer, mistaking him for a UkrainianPhoto02:45 PM • 9100 views
Ukraine has imposed sanctions on 20 vessels of russia’s shadow fleet, enterprises of the Rostec corporation, and propagandists04:51 PM • 5692 views
Publications
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian FederationSeptember 13, 09:03 AM • 25303 views
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 59069 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 86872 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 85530 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 103117 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Radosław Sikorski
Ulf Kristersson
Boris Johnson
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Republic of Ireland
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"VideoSeptember 12, 11:57 PM • 25706 views
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 32333 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 31753 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 35111 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 43970 views
Actual
Bild
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
The Times

Trump will consider the release of additional documents regarding the events of September 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Donald Trump said he would consider a request from relatives of those killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks to release additional materials. He promised to consider the decision after returning to the United States.

Trump will consider the release of additional documents regarding the events of September 11
REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would consider a request from relatives of those killed in the September 11 attacks to release additional materials about the event, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"I will consider it when I get back," he told reporters in Ireland before boarding a plane bound for the United States.

25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the world11.09.26, 13:06 • 85530 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Terrorist attack
Republic of Ireland
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States