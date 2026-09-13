Trump will consider the release of additional documents regarding the events of September 11
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said he would consider a request from relatives of those killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks to release additional materials. He promised to consider the decision after returning to the United States.
REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would consider a request from relatives of those killed in the September 11 attacks to release additional materials about the event, UNN reports, citing Reuters.
"I will consider it when I get back," he told reporters in Ireland before boarding a plane bound for the United States.
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