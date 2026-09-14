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Estonian diplomat: Russia seeks political collapse and the capture of all of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

The Chancellor of Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that territorial concessions and the demand for elections are intended to cause Ukraine’s political collapse. He recalled the occupation of Estonia in 1939.

Estonian diplomat: Russia seeks political collapse and the capture of all of Ukraine

Russia seeks to cause a political collapse in Ukraine in order to subsequently seize it in full, rather than merely obtain individual territories in the east. This was stated by Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chancellor Jonatan Vseviov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, "sometimes we hear that Russia wants only limited territorial concessions in eastern Ukraine".

That is not the case. Abandoning this territory would force Ukrainian troops to leave their fortified positions. Add Moscow's demand for immediate elections, and the broader goal becomes clear: political collapse, followed by the seizure of Ukraine

- the diplomat wrote.

In this context, he recalled 1939, when Moscow demanded limited basing rights from Estonia.

"Less than a year later, we were occupied and annexed. Territory is a means. Ukraine is the goal. Let us not fall for this," Vseviov urged. 

We remind you

The day before, Russian UAVs attacked the area of the international "Yahodyn - Dorohusk" border crossing on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Ukrzaliznytsia assumes that a diplomatic train may have been the target of the Russian drone; the train was carrying, among others, security advisers from several EU member states.

Estonia's incoming defense minister called refusing aid to Ukraine "criminal"12.09.26, 15:53 • 9302 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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