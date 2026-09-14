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Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russia's critical infrastructure if partners ensure the same from Moscow's side, Zelenskyy said

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russia's critical infrastructure if Moscow mutually refrains from attacks. Zelenskyy expects specifics from the partners.

Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russia's critical infrastructure if partners ensure the same from Moscow's side, Zelenskyy said

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to halt strikes on Russia’s critical infrastructure if partners ensure the same from Moscow. The Head of State wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports. 

Ukraine proposed that its partners secure an agreement with Russia that would stop the destruction of critical infrastructure. Food, energy, and other elements essential for ensuring basic living conditions must be protected, and Russian strikes are directed primarily against these. Every day, Ukrainian energy facilities, port infrastructure, logistics, and even warehouses containing food and pharmaceuticals become targets. Ukraine is not sure that Russia wants to comply with any agreement 

- Zelenskyy wrote. 

He noted that if the partners are ready to ensure Russia’s genuine willingness not to strike our electricity, our other energy facilities, critical infrastructure, or the movement of food, Ukraine is ready to ensure a corresponding absence of strikes. 

So that this is reliable, long-term, and has a real effect on people’s lives, rather than collapsing after the Russians hold their "elections" and obtain a reduction in pressure regarding gasoline and diesel precisely for this period. The war must end. And a de-escalatory step regarding critical infrastructure could be the first step toward peace. We expect specifics from our partners 

- Zelenskyy added. 

As a reminder 

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine had agreed not to strike Russia’s energy facilities. Russia agreed to do the same. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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