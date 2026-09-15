Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song respond to rumors of their secret wedding
Kyiv • UNN
The couple said they are not married yet, but the wedding could take place soon. Culkin and Song have been together for almost 10 years and are raising two sons.
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song denied speculation that they had already secretly married after an amusing incident at a party ahead of the "Emmys 2026" ceremony. E! News reports on the couple's reaction, writes UNN.
Details
During the couple's appearance on the red carpet, a photographer addressed them as "Mr. and Mrs. Culkin." Song immediately corrected him, making it clear that the wedding was still ahead.
Not yet! Not yet! Soon!
Maybe someday – if I'm lucky!
Together for almost 10 years
Song and 46-year-old Culkin began dating in 2017. The couple has two sons – Dakota, who was born in 2021, and Carson, who was born in 2022.
The "Home Alone" star first proposed to Song in 2022, and recently proposed again, involving their sons in the proposal. Despite their engagement, the couple has not yet announced exactly when they plan to marry.
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