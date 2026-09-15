Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song respond to rumors of their secret wedding

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song denied speculation that they had already secretly married after an amusing incident at a party ahead of the "Emmys 2026" ceremony. E! News reports on the couple's reaction, writes UNN.

Details

During the couple's appearance on the red carpet, a photographer addressed them as "Mr. and Mrs. Culkin." Song immediately corrected him, making it clear that the wedding was still ahead.

Not yet! Not yet! Soon! – the 38-year-old actress replied.

Maybe someday – if I'm lucky! – Culkin played along with his fiancée's joke.

Together for almost 10 years

Song and 46-year-old Culkin began dating in 2017. The couple has two sons – Dakota, who was born in 2021, and Carson, who was born in 2022.

The "Home Alone" star first proposed to Song in 2022, and recently proposed again, involving their sons in the proposal. Despite their engagement, the couple has not yet announced exactly when they plan to marry.

Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slit