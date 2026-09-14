In Russia, they found an "original" way to protect Wildberries warehouses from Ukrainian drones

After a series of attacks on Wildberries logistics centers in Russia, the company decided to protect its warehouses from drones with metal mesh. In total, it plans to purchase 478,000 sq. m of such protection – enough to cover approximately 67 football fields, The Bell reports, writes UNN.

Details

Wildberries announced a tender in early August for the supply of galvanized metal mesh for facilities in 8 regions of Russia. The documentation does not explicitly state what such a quantity of material is needed for; however, a source in the industrial sector who spoke to The Bell believes it is specifically intended for protection against UAVs.

Enclosing everything with a metal fence is still the most popular option, given its fairly high effectiveness and the absence of risks and any regulatory requirements other than construction regulations – he explained.

Mesh as Russia’s new air defense

Similar structures are being installed in Russia around oil depots, tanks, thermal power plants, substations, and gas infrastructure. The mesh is installed at a certain distance from the facility so that it takes the drone’s impact first.

Ukrainian military forces destroyed an Ozon warehouse complex in Saratov with FP-1 drones — Fire Point

Protecting the warehouses could cost Wildberries 73.6–226.5 million rubles. The company also announced a tender to purchase silica fabric for 14 facilities. This material withstands high temperatures and can be used as a fire barrier.

The procurements began after a series of attacks on Wildberries infrastructure. According to Verstka, from July 18, over the course of a month, at least 22 of the company’s facilities came under attack, while the area of warehouse premises destroyed or taken out of service had reached approximately 2.4 million sq. m by August 17.

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