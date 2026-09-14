The EU extended the sanctions against Russia, but only for seven days — media reports

Representatives of the European Union countries postponed by seven days — until September 22 — the expiration date of the EU sanctions against Russia. This was reported on Monday by a spokesperson for the Irish EU presidency, after no agreement was reached on extending them for six months, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

The validity period of these restrictive measures, which provide for asset freezes and entry bans for nearly 3,000 companies and individuals, was due to expire on September 15.

EU sanctions require unanimous approval by all 27 member states and must be extended every six months.

Reminder

EU countries on Monday failed to extend one of the bloc’s sanctions schemes against Russia, five EU diplomats told Politico. Three of them said that EU ambassadors would reconvene later on Monday for further discussion.