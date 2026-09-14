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In Kyiv, the "Everyone gets red" traffic-light mode will begin to be introduced during the minute of silence on September 15: who will be able to continue moving

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

Starting September 15 at 9:00 a.m., 18 traffic lights in central Kyiv will stop traffic for the minute of silence. Public surface transport will also stop.

In Kyiv, the "Everyone gets red" traffic-light mode will begin to be introduced during the minute of silence on September 15: who will be able to continue moving

Starting September 15, Kyiv will gradually introduce the “All Red” traffic light mode during the daily minute of silence, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

The Kyiv City State Administration reported that, at the first stage, the mode will operate at 18 traffic-light locations in the central part of the city. 

Traffic lights:

▫️at 9:00, they will simultaneously display a red signal for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists;

▫️at 9:01, they will return to normal operation.

Ground public transport will also stop during the minute of silence.

Kyiv to announce a Minute of Silence daily via loudspeakers21.04.26, 15:23 • 3061 view

The “All Red” mode will not be used during an air raid alert. Operational and special vehicles with their lights and sirens switched on will be allowed to continue moving.

The start and duration of the minute of silence will be announced through the alert system.

Every day at 9:00, we call on drivers and pedestrians to stop and honor the memory of those killed as a result of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine. Traffic rules governing movement through a red traffic light remain unchanged 

- the Kyiv City State Administration summed up.

Antonina Tumanova

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