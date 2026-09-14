The Russian strike near Yahodyn may have been aimed at European officials - ISW

Russia's strike on the area of the "Yahodyn - Dorohusk" international checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border was highly precise and aimed at wounding or killing current and former European government officials as they were leaving Ukraine. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on September 13, Russian forces struck a train leaving Ukraine and infrastructure at the Yahodyn border crossing on the Ukrainian-Polish border with a drone, while European officials were crossing the border.

On September 13, Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Goryszewski, a spokesman for the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, said that the Russian threat was "real and imminent." On September 13, Russia's Defense Ministry acknowledged that Russian forces had struck railway infrastructure in western Ukraine that allegedly facilitates the transportation of military cargo from Europe to Ukraine, although the damaged passenger train leaving Ukraine was clearly not carrying military cargo to Ukraine - analysts point out.

They emphasize that Western officials regularly use the railway line from Poland to Ukraine to travel to Kyiv after Ukrainian airspace was closed as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"The available reports compellingly support the conclusion that the Kremlin carried out a highly precise drone strike aimed at wounding or killing current and former European government officials as they were leaving Ukraine," ISW concludes.

Context

The previous day, Russian UAVs attacked the area of the "Yahodyn - Dorohusk" international checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Ukrzaliznytsia suggests that the Russian drone's target may have been a diplomatic train carrying, among others, security advisers from several European Union member states.

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