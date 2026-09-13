$44.5551.76
ukenru
Exclusive
05:34 PM • 7848 views
Rain and fog will linger — forecasters say when the weather will clear up in Ukraine
05:12 PM • 9862 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Yuliia Mendel: what restrictions will apply to the former spokesperson
September 13, 12:09 PM • 18815 views
Leaders of three regions of the United Kingdom will discuss possible secession from the country: date announced — The Telegraph
September 13, 11:26 AM • 17216 views
Defense Forces struck the launch sites of UAVs and the radars of Russian troops
September 13, 10:52 AM • 13473 views
Elections in Sweden could bring the far right into government - Reuters
September 13, 10:11 AM • 19124 views
Democrats are preparing large-scale investigations into Trump in the event of an election victory — WP
September 13, 09:03 AM • 23738 views
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian Federation
September 13, 08:48 AM • 17543 views
Astrological forecast for the week of September 14–20: great ambitions, strong passions, and tests of power
September 13, 07:11 AM • 17285 views
Only 14% of Germans consider Merz worthy of the position of chancellor - poll
September 13, 03:30 AM • 21152 views
A Ukrainian drone operator has died in BelgiumPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1m/s
70%
749mm
Popular news
Russians struck a passenger train near the border with Poland VideoSeptember 13, 09:20 AM • 9296 views
A large-scale scheme involving the sale of counterfeit Biopatid has been exposed in Ukraine — 27 people have been notified of suspicionPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 09:39 AM • 8854 views
Ukraine has a chance to hold the belt of fortress cities and improve its positions, Biletskyi saysVideoSeptember 13, 10:40 AM • 10146 views
Lukashenko is preparing to wage war against his own people - intelligenceSeptember 13, 12:51 PM • 4490 views
In the Czech Republic, Poles beat up a Polish volunteer, mistaking him for a UkrainianPhoto02:45 PM • 6948 views
Publications
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian FederationSeptember 13, 09:03 AM • 23739 views
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 57986 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 86022 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 84690 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 102384 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Ulf Kristersson
Boris Johnson
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Republic of Ireland
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"VideoSeptember 12, 11:57 PM • 25061 views
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 31737 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 31186 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 34550 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 43421 views
Actual
Bild
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
The Times

Exit polls in Sweden forecast a victory for the center-left bloc

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

The left-wing bloc, led by the Social Democrats, is polling at 51.3% compared with 49.6% for the right. Coalition negotiations could last for months.

Exit polls in Sweden forecast a victory for the center-left bloc

According to exit polls, Sweden’s centre-left bloc appears set to come to power following the election, the outcome of which was of decisive importance, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

If these results are confirmed, a new left-leaning government will likely be formed, led by the Social Democratic Party and supported by the Left Party (Vänsterpartiet), the Centre Party and the Greens.

This would also mean that voters had decisively rejected the incumbent centre-right coalition government and the far-right policies of the Sweden Democrats (SD). If the exit poll data are accurate, the SD has dropped from second to third place among the country’s political parties.

According to the Valu exit poll conducted by the Swedish public broadcaster SVT, the left-wing parties led by Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson are projected to receive 51.3% of the vote. The right-wing parties led by Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson are projected to receive 49.6%.

This was preceded by an exceptionally heated and polarised election campaign, accompanied by personal attacks by the leaders against one another, accusations of spreading disinformation and the use of campaign advertisements inspired by the American MAGA movement. Polls indicated an extremely close race: in one of them, the gap between the left and right blocs was just 0.3 percentage points.

Polling stations across the country opened at 8:00 local time. Voter turnout was high: a record 3.6 million people took part in early voting, while long queues were observed at some polling stations.

The first data on the results appeared at 20:00 local time, when the exit poll results were published. An hour later, a projection from SVT was expected. The first preliminary vote-count results were due to be released between 22:30 and 23:00. Whatever the election result, coalition-formation negotiations are expected to take weeks, if not months.

Elections in Sweden could bring the far right into government - Reuters13.09.26, 13:52 • 13476 views

In addition

Earlier, the head of the Swedish Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Aron Emilsson, stated that all eight parties in the Swedish Parliament were demonstrating a united position on supporting Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Ulf Kristersson
Sweden