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Rains with thunderstorms will cover southern and central Ukraine on September 14 — the Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

On September 14, cloudy weather with sunny spells and rain, occasionally thunderstorms, is expected in Ukraine. In Kyiv, no significant precipitation, up to +18°C.

Rains with thunderstorms will cover southern and central Ukraine on September 14 — the Hydrometeorological Center

On Monday, September 14, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with sunny intervals. UNN reports this, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, rain is expected in the southern and most central regions, as well as in the east during the day and in some areas of Sumy region; thunderstorms are possible in places. No precipitation is expected elsewhere.

Fog in places in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia in the morning. Predominantly northerly winds at 5–10 m/s. Daytime temperatures of 16–21°C, and 22–27°C in the southeast of the country

- the statement says.

In Kyiv and the region, September 14 will be cloudy, with no significant precipitation. Temperature +16°...+18°.

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