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Ukraine will receive $841 million from the World Bank backed by guarantees from Canada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

The World Bank will provide Ukraine with $841 million backed by Canadian guarantees as part of the PEACE in Ukraine project. The funds will be allocated for pension payments.

Ukraine will receive $841 million from the World Bank backed by guarantees from Canada

Ukraine to receive $841 million from the World Bank under Canadian guarantees The World Bank will provide Ukraine with $841 million under Canadian guarantees to support pension payments. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

It is noted that the funds are being provided as part of the PEACE in Ukraine project. They will be used to reimburse the state budget for pension payments.

In the context of a budget deficit and the destabilization of public finances, this is exceptionally important and timely support

- the statement says.

As a reminder

Canada is negotiating a contribution to the EU loan for Ukraine worth €90 billion. Ottawa seeks to strengthen ties with Europe and reduce its dependence on the United States.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyFinance
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