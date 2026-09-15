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Bloom's 6-year-old daughter chose a tattoo from "Pirates of the Caribbean" without even knowing about her father's role

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

6-year-old Daisy Dove chose a temporary Jack Sparrow tattoo, unaware of her father's role in "Pirates of the Caribbean."

Bloom's 6-year-old daughter chose a tattoo from "Pirates of the Caribbean" without even knowing about her father's role

During a vacation, 6-year-old Daisy Dove, the daughter of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, unexpectedly chose a temporary tattoo from "Pirates of the Caribbean," although she had never seen the franchise's films. The actor told E! News about the funny coincidence during the Toronto Film Festival, reports UNN.

Details

According to Bloom, it happened at a fair in France. Among the designs on offer, Daisy independently chose an image of Captain Jack Sparrow—the character played by Johnny Depp in the franchise in which her father portrayed Will Turner.

She had never seen the film. She knows nothing about it. So I said, "Okay,"

the 49-year-old actor recounted.

Bloom is in no hurry to show her "Pirates"

The actor admitted that he has not yet decided when he will allow 6-year-old Daisy to watch the films that made him famous worldwide.

Bloom had already faced a similar situation with his older son Flynn, whom he has with Miranda Kerr. When the boy was 6, the actor reluctantly allowed him to watch the first "Pirates of the Caribbean" film because he wanted to preserve his son's ordinary perception of his father outside his film career for as long as possible.

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Stepan Haftko

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