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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children were urgently transferred to another school due to a threat to their safety

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1592 views

Archie and Lilibet changed schools in the United Kingdom two days after the start of the school year. The decision was made following consultations with the security team.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children were urgently transferred to another school due to a threat to their safety

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children were transferred to another school in the United Kingdom just 2 days after the start of the school year due to security concerns. E! News reports this, citing a family representative, writes UNN.

Details

7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet began the school year at a new school after the family returned to the United Kingdom. However, after consulting with the security team, the parents decided to change educational institutions.

The decision to transfer the children to another school was made after discussions with the family's security team about the practical aspects of the current arrangements

– the couple's spokesperson stated.

Harry and Meghan's representative emphasized that the decision was not related to the school itself or its staff's treatment of the children. The couple thanked the teachers and staff for caring for Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan and Harry returned to the United Kingdom with their children 6 years after moving to the United States. At the same time, they retain their home in Montecito, California, and their stay in Britain is not considered a permanent relocation.

Security concerns have long been a fundamental issue for Harry. In 2025, he said that he could not imagine his wife and children returning to the United Kingdom after losing the court case over state protection.

Have Prince Harry and King Charles III reconciled after his return to the United Kingdom?10.09.26, 01:05 • 39953 views

Stepan Haftko

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