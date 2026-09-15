Russia attacked Kyiv with drones overnight; there were strikes in 2 districts and one person was seriously injured

Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones overnight on September 15, resulting in strikes being recorded in the capital's Darnytskyi and Obolonskyi districts. One man was injured and is in serious condition, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, reports UNN.

Details

In the Darnytskyi district, a Russian drone struck a gas station. Emergency services arrived at the scene.

It later became known that one person had been injured in the district. Medics hospitalized the man in serious condition.

Strikes recorded in 2 districts of Kyiv

In the Obolonskyi district, according to preliminary information from the city authorities, the drone struck warehouse premises.

Information about the consequences of the overnight Russian attack on the capital is still being уточнено.

Russia has shown a new weapon for the Su-57, although it already has the Kh-69, which it uses to strike Ukraine