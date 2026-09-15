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The critically important Taganrog has been left without air defenses while hundreds of systems protect Moscow and Putin’s estates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9520 views

The Russian city of Taganrog, home to important defense-industry enterprises and a military airfield, has effectively been left without air defenses. The Russian Federation is concentrating its systems near Moscow and the residences of the leadership.

The critically important Taganrog has been left without air defenses while hundreds of systems protect Moscow and Putin’s estates

Taganrog, where strategic enterprises of Russia's military-industrial complex, a military airfield, and facilities for repairing Tu-95MS and A-50 aircraft are located, has effectively been left without air defense systems in recent days. Defense Express reports this, citing the specialized Telegram channel "Dossier of the Spy," UNN writes.

Details

According to available information, following strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, no Pantsir-S1 air defense gun-missile systems, or S-300 and S-400 systems, remain to protect the city. At the same time, Moscow and facilities linked to Putin continue to be heavily protected by hundreds of air defense assets.

Defense Express emphasizes that Taganrog is of critical importance to the Russian army and military-industrial complex. In particular, the Beriev Aircraft Company is located there—one of the sites where Tu-95MS strategic bombers were repaired and modernized.

Taganrog is important not only because of the Tu-95 and A-50

The same enterprise is a key developer and manufacturer of A-50 and A-100 "Premier" long-range airborne early warning aircraft, as well as Be-200 amphibious aircraft. After previous strikes on the plant, it was also involved in the production of Molniya strike drones.

Fires broke out at a military airfield and a plant in Taganrog after a drone attack – monitors12.09.26, 09:01 • 3167 views

The city is home to a military airfield that is actively used by Russian military transport aviation. In addition, Taganrog has been an important logistics hub for Russian forces since 2014, and its role has only grown since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Defense Express notes that the weakening of air defenses around Taganrog potentially gives the Ukrainian Defense Forces more opportunities to strike critical military facilities, while significant Russian air defense resources are concentrated around Moscow and the residences of Russia's leadership.

The SBU struck an FPV drone production facility and UAV warehouses near Taganrog12.09.26, 16:28 • 34531 view

Stepan Haftko

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