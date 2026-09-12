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Fires broke out at a military airfield and a plant in Taganrog after a drone attack – monitors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

After explosions, fires were recorded at a military airfield and the Taganrog Automobile Plant. The extent of the damage is unknown.

Fires broke out at a military airfield and a plant in Taganrog after a drone attack – monitors

In the Russian city of Taganrog, Rostov region, fires were recorded overnight on September 12 following a series of explosions in the area of the Taganrog-Central military airfield and on the premises of the Taganrog Automobile Plant. This was reported by Krymskyi Viter and monitoring channels citing OSINT data, UNN writes.

Details

According to OSINT analysts, one of the columns of smoke is rising from the premises of the Taganrog-Central military airfield. The 708th Military Transport Aviation Regiment of the Russian Federation is based there.

The 325th Aircraft Repair Plant, which repairs transport aircraft, is also located near the airfield.

A fire was also recorded at TAGAZ

According to monitoring resources, another fire broke out on the premises of the Taganrog Automobile Plant. A tank fire has been reported.

Monitoring channels claim that TAGAZ facilities are used to produce drones for the Russian army. There is currently no official information about the extent of the damage to the military airfield and the plant.

Drones attacked Russia’s Tolyatti: a chemical plant may have been targeted12.09.26, 06:26 • 2096 views

Stepan Haftko

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