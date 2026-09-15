A Russian frigate fired signal flares at a helicopter of the Danish Armed Forces

$44.620.0751.520.12
ukenru
07:51 AM • 9940 views
A victim of the morning Russian attack has died in Kyiv; 8 people were injuredPhoto
04:54 AM • 44645 views
New details have emerged about NATO aircraft's first shootdown of a drone over Lithuania
04:45 AM • 33927 views
In the United States, a House committee approved a bill on sanctions against Russia with tariffs of up to 500%
04:38 AM • 30570 views
In Russia, one of the main manufacturers of components for explosives completely halted operations after a drone attack – monitors
04:29 AM • 25753 views
"Emmy Awards 2026" names the best series and actors of the year: who took home the top awards
04:17 AM • 20046 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with drones overnight; there were strikes in 2 districts and one person was seriously injured
September 15, 02:39 AM • 19507 views
Kim Jong Un promised Putin "unchanging support" and Russia's victory in the "sacred war"
September 15, 02:17 AM • 15835 views
French AASM HAMMER bombs, already used by the Air Force, will be integrated into Ukrainian GripensPhoto
September 15, 01:54 AM • 11715 views
The critically important Taganrog has been left without air defenses while hundreds of systems protect Moscow and Putin’s estates
September 15, 12:37 AM • 14184 views
Russia has shown a new weapon for the Su-57, although it already has the Kh-69, which it uses to strike Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
3.6m/s
48%
751mm
Popular news
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children were urgently transferred to another school due to a threat to their safetySeptember 14, 11:05 PM • 41004 views
Bloom's 6-year-old daughter chose a tattoo from "Pirates of the Caribbean" without even knowing about her father's rolePhotoSeptember 15, 12:05 AM • 42184 views
Jean Smart set a historic Emmy record by winning the award for every season of "Hacks"September 15, 01:08 AM • 31824 views
UAV "Orlan": characteristics, types, and dangersPhoto04:00 AM • 40558 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: six people injured in two districts06:30 AM • 21104 views
Publications
UAV "Orlan": characteristics, types, and dangersPhoto04:00 AM • 40616 views
Not Just Remote Learning: What Scenarios for Organizing the Educational Process Were Proposed to Schools During Air RaidsSeptember 14, 04:13 PM • 50648 views
Antidepressants for dogs during wartime: when an animal needs medication
Exclusive
September 14, 01:55 PM • 54095 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces Tank Troops Day: the history of the holiday PhotoVideoSeptember 14, 10:12 AM • 63676 views
Assignment left unfulfilled: why the Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration refused to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinicPhoto
Exclusive
September 14, 10:10 AM • 65424 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Joe Biden
Mykhailo Fedorov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jean Smart set a historic Emmy record by winning the award for every season of "Hacks"September 15, 01:08 AM • 31870 views
Bloom's 6-year-old daughter chose a tattoo from "Pirates of the Caribbean" without even knowing about her father's rolePhotoSeptember 15, 12:05 AM • 42229 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children were urgently transferred to another school due to a threat to their safetySeptember 14, 11:05 PM • 41050 views
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song respond to rumors of their secret weddingSeptember 14, 10:06 PM • 38418 views
Legendary designer Bob Mackie, who worked with Cher, Marilyn Monroe, and Taylor Swift, has diedSeptember 14, 09:05 PM • 33951 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Technology
Film
9K720 Iskander

A Russian frigate fired signal flares at a helicopter of the Danish Armed Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Near Gedser, a Russian frigate fired two signal flares at a Danish AS-550 Fennec. Denmark summoned the Russian ambassador.

A Russian frigate fired signal flares at a helicopter of the Danish Armed Forces

Two signal flares were fired from a Russian frigate at one of Denmark’s military helicopters. One of them flew close to the helicopter. This was reported by Denmark’s military command, UNN writes.

Details

The incident occurred near Gedser. The helicopter targeted was an AS-550 Fennec belonging to the Danish Air Force. It was conducting a routine recording of the Russian frigate, which was in international waters.

Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Russian ambassador had been summoned over the incident.

Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus noted that Denmark takes this "very seriously."

As far as I know, this is the first time we have seen such an incident, and it shows that the Russians are becoming more willing to take risks. Therefore, this is a serious incident, and that is why we are summoning the Russian ambassador

- the minister was quoted by TV2.

However, he noted that Denmark was not going to invoke Articles 4 or 5 of NATO, which provide for consultations among the allies on security matters and stipulate that an attack on one NATO country should be considered an attack on all allies.

For reference

Signal flares are pyrotechnic devices. They are usually used as a signal to attract attention at sea.

A drone shot down by NATO fighter jets flew into Lithuania from Belarus15.09.26, 06:16 • 3990 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
NATO
Denmark