A Russian frigate fired signal flares at a helicopter of the Danish Armed Forces

Two signal flares were fired from a Russian frigate at one of Denmark’s military helicopters. One of them flew close to the helicopter. This was reported by Denmark’s military command, UNN writes.

Details

The incident occurred near Gedser. The helicopter targeted was an AS-550 Fennec belonging to the Danish Air Force. It was conducting a routine recording of the Russian frigate, which was in international waters.

Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Russian ambassador had been summoned over the incident.

Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus noted that Denmark takes this "very seriously."

As far as I know, this is the first time we have seen such an incident, and it shows that the Russians are becoming more willing to take risks. Therefore, this is a serious incident, and that is why we are summoning the Russian ambassador - the minister was quoted by TV2.

However, he noted that Denmark was not going to invoke Articles 4 or 5 of NATO, which provide for consultations among the allies on security matters and stipulate that an attack on one NATO country should be considered an attack on all allies.

For reference

Signal flares are pyrotechnic devices. They are usually used as a signal to attract attention at sea.

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