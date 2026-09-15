A drone shot down by NATO fighter jets flew into Lithuania from Belarus

The drone that violated Lithuania’s airspace and was destroyed by NATO fighter jets entered the country from Belarus. This was reported by the head of Lithuania’s National Crisis Management Centre, Vilmantas Vitkauskas, citing LRT, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, after crossing the border, the drone moved through the Lentvaris area and the Trakai district in a westerly direction.

Yes, from Belarus. Then Lentvaris, the Trakai district—it was from there that the object moved westward – Vitkauskas said.

Drone debris being searched for in Lithuania

There is currently no information about casualties or damage. The debris of the downed drone has not yet been found—it is presumed to have fallen in a rural area near the village of Pratkunai. The search is being conducted by the military police and other services.

The military must determine what kind of drone it was, its parameters, and what the purpose of its flight was – Vitkauskas said.

Earlier, Lithuania’s Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas confirmed that the drone that violated the country’s airspace was destroyed by fighter jets involved in NATO’s air defence mission.

The Lithuanian authorities urged residents to remain calm and not approach suspicious objects or possible debris. The origin and type of the drone are to be established after it is found and examined.

NATO fighter jets shot down a drone that violated Lithuania’s airspace