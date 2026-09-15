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Russian drone attack on Kyiv: six people injured in two districts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1668 views

On the morning of September 15, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones, injuring six people. The strikes caused smoke at a gas station and damaged a non-residential area.

Russian drone attack on Kyiv: six people injured in two districts

On the morning of September 15, Russia attacked the capital’s Solomianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts with drones, injuring six people. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration on its official Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

At first, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that two people had been injured in the morning attack. Medics hospitalized both wounded people. Later, the mayor clarified that the number of injured had risen to four.

There are already four injured people in the capital. All are staying in city hospital wards. Two of the wounded are in serious condition

 - the mayor reported.

What else happened in Kyiv on the morning of September 15

According to the capital’s mayor, in the Solomianskyi district, preliminary information indicates that a drone hit an area of non-residential development. Emergency services are heading to the scene. In the Holosiivskyi district, a heavy cloud of smoke developed after a UAV hit one of the gas stations.

Information about the consequences of the Russian attack is being clarified. Emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes.

Context

Russian forces regularly attack Kyiv with strike drones and missiles. During previous massive attacks, strikes and falling debris were recorded in residential and non-residential areas of the capital, along with damage to infrastructure facilities, fires, and fatalities and injuries. In particular, on August 20, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of an attack on Kyiv, while UAV debris hit a business center in the Holosiivskyi district.

We remind you

During the night of September 15, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 200 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, and decoy drones of the "Parody" type.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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