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Under Fedorov, a position was created and a reservation was arranged within a day, while his salary and trips are paid for with donations, says the foundation's president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4450 views

Fedorov was hired as an adviser to the foundation without a competition, with a position created for him, and the next day he was submitted for reservation. The Temporary Investigative Commission appealed to the NACP.

Under Fedorov, a position was created and a reservation was arranged within a day, while his salary and trips are paid for with donations, says the foundation's president

The East Europe Foundation created a staff position specifically for former Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, hired him without a competitive process, and arranged his reservation from mobilization as early as the following day. Fedorov’s salary and his business trip to the United States are paid for by the foundation, whose funds are formed from donations.

This was reported by East Europe Foundation President Viktor Liakh at a meeting of the parliamentary Temporary Special Commission investigating the circumstances of Fedorov’s employment, reservation from mobilization, and trips abroad, UNN writes.

According to Liakh, Fedorov works as the foundation president’s adviser on strategic issues. No such staff position had existed before.

"The staff position was created recently," Liakh said. He confirmed that Fedorov was the first person to hold it and that no competitive selection was conducted. The employment contract was concluded on July 17, 2026, and as early as July 18, the foundation submitted his documents for reservation from mobilization.

The foundation president did not name any other cases in which documents for reservation from mobilization were submitted immediately after a person was hired.

During the meeting, Liakh initially stated that the funds for paying Fedorov’s salary were "donations from certain donors." The foundation president refused to name Fedorov’s salary, promising to provide the commission with a written response.

The foundation also paid for Fedorov’s trip to Washington. From August 27 to September 4, he was in the United States at the invitation of Palantir and took part in seminars and discussions on the use of its technologies and innovations in Ukraine.

At the same time, the foundation did not send Fedorov on a business trip to Italy. Liakh could not explain how, after his trip to Washington, the foundation employee ended up in Rome.

This was outside the scope of the business trip. He attended this meeting as a private individual

- the foundation president said.

According to Liakh, Fedorov had not informed him either about his plans to become an adviser to the Italian Ministry of Defense or about his intention to create a joint project with Palantir.

The commission members also raised the issue of possible noncompliance with anti-corruption restrictions. A commission representative recalled that until January 13, 2026, Fedorov served as Minister of Digital Transformation and, while working in the government, actively cooperated with the East Europe Foundation. Less than a year passed before he was hired by the foundation.

Following the discussion, the commission members appealed to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention for clarification regarding a possible conflict of interest and the legality of Fedorov’s employment at the foundation.

Yevhen Tsarenko

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