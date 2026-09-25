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The Netherlands recorded the fifth death among people infected with West Nile virus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

In the Netherlands, the number of people infected with West Nile virus has risen to 44. Five patients have died, but the virus’s involvement has not been confirmed.

The Netherlands recorded the fifth death among people infected with West Nile virus

In the Netherlands, the number of people diagnosed with West Nile virus has risen to 44. Five infected people have died this year, although it is not yet known whether the virus was the cause of death. This was reported by NOS, citing the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, reports UNN.

Details

According to the available data, sixteen reports were received in the Netherlands in just one week concerning people diagnosed with the virus. Thus, the number of people infected with the virus in the Netherlands has risen to 44.

All the new patients contracted West Nile virus through the bite of an infected mosquito

- the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment writes.

In addition, 48 new cases of infection were recorded among horses and 71 among birds.

The largest number of infected people was identified in the province of South Holland — 23 cases. In second place is the province of Utrecht, where 10 cases were confirmed.

Another four cases each were recorded in North Holland and North Brabant. Two cases were identified in Gelderland, while there is one case in Overijssel.

According to the available information, the actual number of infected people may be much higher.

Additionally

West Nile fever (or West Nile virus disease) is a dangerous viral illness transmitted to humans primarily through the bites of infected mosquitoes. It received its name because the virus was first found in a sick woman in the West Nile district of Uganda in 1937.

We remind you

In Italy, more than 650 cases of West Nile virus have been registered — about half of the European total. Rising temperatures are extending the transmission season.

Alla Kiosak

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