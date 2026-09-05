The United States struck three Iranian crude oil tankers

On Saturday, U.S. forces struck three Iranian tankers carrying crude oil after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two U.S. Navy ships. The U.S. Central Command reported this, UNN writes.

According to the Central Command, no American service members were injured.

There are few signs that Iran is ready for a deal with the United States - NYT

"Let the message to the IRGC be clear: if you fire on two of our ships, we will inflict even greater economic damage on you—we will destroy three of yours. We will defend American forces without hesitation and, if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and unprotected oil fleet," Admiral Brad Cooper said.

Bessent forecast a collapse in oil prices to $40 after the end of the war with Iran