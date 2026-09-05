The United States struck three Iranian crude oil tankers
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. forces attacked three Iranian oil tankers after Iran struck two U.S. Navy ships. There were no casualties among Americans.
On Saturday, U.S. forces struck three Iranian tankers carrying crude oil after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two U.S. Navy ships. The U.S. Central Command reported this, UNN writes.
According to the Central Command, no American service members were injured.
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