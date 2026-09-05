There are few signs that Iran is ready for a deal with the United States - NYT

Iran may be considering the possibility of escalating the conflict amid the resumption of mutual strikes with the United States in the Middle East. And little indicates that Tehran is ready to reach any deal with Washington. The New York Times writes, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

"According to reports from U.S. intelligence agencies in recent weeks, Iran has become more confident in its ability to strike targets in the Middle East and, apparently, is determined to continue the conflict for several months in order to hurt the United States," the publication writes.

It is noted that, in many respects, these assessments reflect what is being observed on the ground, where hostilities have flared up again after a period of relative calm. Over the past week, Iran has attacked vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and U.S. forces in the region, while U.S. armed forces have carried out strikes on Iranian territory, resulting in the deaths of military personnel and civilians.

For now, the new clashes remain limited in scope. However, according to people who have reviewed the reports, they indicate that "Iran's hard-line government may be considering the possibility of a significant escalation of the conflict."

"Iran has emerged from a months-long war that started and stopped with a much better understanding of its military strengths and greater confidence in its capabilities," the publication adds.

Some current and former officials said the reports indicate that reaching any agreement on a complete end to the war will be difficult. According to some officials, "little indicates that Iran is ready to reach any deal with the United States, contenting itself with deepening President Trump's political problems ahead of the U.S. midterm elections."

At present, Trump is not seeking negotiations and has said that, in his view, he can apply economic pressure on Iran that will force Tehran to make concessions regarding control of the strait and, possibly, ultimately, its nuclear program. However, according to officials who have reviewed the intelligence reports, in the short term, U.S. economic sanctions are likely to continue provoking an escalation of the conflict.

"In the coming weeks, Iran may take actions similar to those it took in July. At that time, Iran attacked U.S. military bases in the Middle East, killing three Americans in Jordan; struck shipping in the Strait of Hormuz; and also attacked infrastructure in Kuwait and elsewhere," the publication's sources said.

We remind you

White House chief Donald Trump said that the renewed U.S. campaign against Iran would not last "too long".