The draft Budget for 2027 has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

A draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027 has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

The draft Law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027 was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on September 15.

The document was registered under number 16000.

According to the bill's information card, the document was received by the Verkhovna Rada and forwarded to the leadership for consideration.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase the minimum wage by 900 hryvnias next year