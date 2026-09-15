International Day of Democracy: why this observance remains relevant today

Every year on September 15, the world marks the International Day of Democracy. It was established by the UN General Assembly in 2007, designating this date as an occasion to remind people of the value of democratic governance and the need for its constant protection.

Today, UNN tells its readers about the history and significance of the observance.

Why the UN established the International Day of Democracy

The day was first observed in 2008. The initiative is also linked to the Universal Declaration on Democracy adopted by the Inter-Parliamentary Union in September 1997.

The UN proceeds from the premise that democracy is a universal value based on the freely expressed will of people to determine their own political, economic, social and cultural development. At the same time, the Organization emphasizes that there is no single model of democracy, but its fundamental principles should be shared – respect for human rights, the rule of law, citizens’ participation in decision-making, government accountability and political pluralism.

The main principles of democratic governance, or Why democracy is not limited to elections

Free and competitive elections remain one of the key mechanisms of democracy. However, by themselves, they do not make a state democratic. Equally important are independent courts, the separation of powers, freedom of speech and the media, the right to peaceful assembly and association, the protection of minority rights, as well as the ability of citizens to oversee the authorities and influence their decisions.

In his address for the 2026 International Day of Democracy, UN Secretary-General António Guterres specifically emphasized that democracy is the daily practice of ensuring human rights, the rule of law and people’s meaningful participation in public and political life. This year, the UN’s focus is on deliberative democratic processes, that is, engaging citizens from different groups in society in discussions of important decisions.

The state of democracy in the world

International studies in recent years have recorded a sustained deterioration in democratic standards. According to Freedom House, global freedom declined for the twentieth consecutive year in 2025: deterioration in political rights and civil liberties was recorded in 54 countries, while improvement was seen in 35. Only about 21% of the world’s population lives in countries that the organization classifies as "free".

V-Dem also states in its 2026 report that the level of democracy enjoyed by the average person on the planet has returned approximately to the levels of 1978. The causes include the spread of authoritarian practices, the concentration of power, pressure on independent media and civil society, the weakening of judicial independence and electoral institutions.

International IDEA, for its part, notes that over a five-year period, more than half of the countries studied experienced deterioration in at least one of the key components of democracy. The decline in press freedom was particularly notable: deterioration was recorded in nearly a quarter of the countries.

Ukraine: democracy during wartime

For Ukraine, the issue of democracy has a particular dimension because of the full-scale war. Martial law has been in effect in the country since Russia’s invasion in 2022. Under these conditions, presidential, parliamentary and local elections are not held, while certain rights and freedoms may be temporarily restricted for security reasons.

In its 2026 report, Freedom House gives Ukraine a score of 51 out of 100 and classifies it as a "partly free" state. The organization points to the war’s negative impact on political rights and civil liberties, while also noting the continuation of reforms aimed at strengthening democratic institutions. Remaining problems include corruption, the state of the judicial system and ensuring effective oversight of the authorities.

In its 2025 report on Ukraine, the European Commission, for its part, noted that the overall legal framework remains suitable for holding democratic elections after martial law is lifted, when circumstances permit. At the same time, the EU emphasized the need to strengthen the rule of law and prevent any weakening of the independence of the anti-corruption system.

What challenges does democracy face today

Modern democracies face both traditional threats in the form of authoritarianism or political violence and disinformation, social polarization, manipulation on social media, declining trust in state institutions, and attempts by politicians to weaken the system of checks and balances.

New technologies pose a separate challenge. Artificial intelligence can simplify access to information and citizens’ participation in political life

However, at the same time, it creates new opportunities for the mass dissemination of disinformation, fabricated audio and video, and covert influence on public opinion.

For Ukraine, the conditions of war add to these problems: the need to simultaneously ensure the country’s defense, maintain democratic control over the authorities, media freedom, the parliament’s capacity to function, the independence of anti-corruption institutions, and prepare rules for future post-war elections. At the same time, it will be necessary to take into account the participation of millions of Ukrainians abroad, military personnel, and internally displaced persons.

However, at present, for Ukraine, the protection of democracy is directly linked to the protection of state sovereignty.