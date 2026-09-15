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Curfew extended in Sumy region — how long it will last

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7798 views

Starting tomorrow, the curfew in Sumy region will last from 00:00 to 05:00. The measure is being reinstated after the completion of seasonal fieldwork.

Curfew extended in Sumy region — how long it will last

In Sumy region, starting tomorrow, the curfew will last an hour longer—from 00:00 to 05:00. The relevant decision was made jointly with the military command, taking the security situation into account. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Hryhorov noted that at the beginning of summer, the curfew duration was temporarily shortened until 04:00. These changes were introduced for a specified period at the request of Sumy region farmers—the additional morning hour was needed to carry out seasonal fieldwork.

The validity period of this decision is ending, so starting tomorrow, the curfew will return to the 00:00–05:00 schedule. I ask everyone to take this into account when planning travel and work. Safety remains the top priority 

— the head of the Regional Military Administration concluded.

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