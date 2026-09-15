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The NABU and SAPO uncovered a scheme to misappropriate 100,000 tonnes of Ukrnafta’s petroleum products

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

Four participants were notified of suspicion. According to UNN, one of the individuals involved is former member of the company’s supervisory board and Ihor Kolomoiskyi’s business partner, Mykhailo Kiperman.

The NABU and SAPO uncovered a scheme to misappropriate 100,000 tonnes of Ukrnafta’s petroleum products

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed a large-scale scheme involving the misappropriation of petroleum products belonging to PJSC "Ukrnafta" and the laundering of proceeds from their sale. The scheme involved the misappropriation of 100,000 tonnes of petroleum products, the NABU press service reported, according to UNN.

Details

According to UNN sources, one of the individuals involved is Mykhailo Kiperman, a former member of the company's supervisory board and business partner of Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

In the first episode of the criminal activity, four participants in the scheme were served with notices of suspicion:

  • the organizer (at the highest level) — one of the leaders of a well-known business group that effectively controlled Ukraine's oil sector;
    • the organizer (at the lower level) — a shareholder in a number of companies controlled by the business group, responsible for coordinating the actions of the perpetrators and concealing the criminal activity;
      • the Chairman of the Board and the Deputy Chairman of the Board for Commercial Affairs of joint-stock companies controlled by the business group.

        The suspects' actions were qualified under Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

        With regard to another individual — a former vice president of PJSC "Ukrnafta" (the controlling stake is owned by the state), who is a foreign national — a written notice of suspicion has been drawn up. The documents were sent abroad for service as part of international cooperation. According to the investigation, the business group's managers developed and implemented a scheme to misappropriate 100,000 tonnes of petroleum products worth more than UAH 2.88 billion

        — the NABU statement said.

        We remind you

        Former head of "Ukrtatnafta" Pavlo Ovcharenko has been placed on the international wanted list in a criminal case concerning the misappropriation of fuel worth UAH 5.8 billion. 

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyEconomyCrimes and emergencies
        Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
        Igor Kolomoisky
        National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
        Ukraine