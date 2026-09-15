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The cost of travel on commuter trains in Ukraine will increase — fares and when they will be introduced have become known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2340 views

The cost of travel on suburban trains will range from UAH 30 to UAH 150, depending on the distance. Starting September 15, new fares will apply in three regions.

The cost of travel on commuter trains in Ukraine will increase — fares and when they will be introduced have become known

Ukrzaliznytsia is switching to a new pricing model for suburban trains, with the minimum fare set at 30 hryvnias and the maximum at 150 hryvnias. The new fares will be introduced gradually and will already apply in three regions today, UNN reports.

We are switching to a six-zone fare system. Each zone covers a certain distance, and regardless of how many kilometers a passenger travels within it, a fixed fare will apply 

- the company reported.

 Details

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the current situation with passenger transportation in suburban services is extremely difficult. A number of administrations chronically fail to pay for the transportation of passengers eligible for benefits. The situation is also being aggravated by the rising cost of electricity, fuel, and other resources in recent years, which further increases the cost of transportation.

These changes will make it possible to partially reduce losses from suburban transportation without significantly increasing fares. Passengers who travel the maximum distances within their tariff zones will not feel any increase in fares at all. The new system will also make it possible to preserve existing suburban services and stops, as well as direct more funds toward the repair and modernization of suburban trains 

- the company added.

The following fare schedule will apply: 

  • up to 50 km — UAH 30; 
    • 51–90 km — UAH 55; 
      • 91–130 km — UAH 75; 
        • 131–170 km — UAH 95; 
          • 171–250 km — UAH 115; 
            • over 250 km — UAH 150. 

              Ukrzaliznytsia added that the new fares are being introduced gradually. Starting September 15, they will apply in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Zhytomyr regions.

              Starting September 22 — in the Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Cherkasy regions.

              Later, the new six-zone system will also operate in other regions of Ukraine.

              Trains to Sumy will no longer run; Ukrzaliznytsia will stop them in Konotop12.09.26, 11:52 • 15472 views

              Antonina Tumanova

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