Two alert levels are being introduced in Ukraine — yellow and red: what will happen to Kyiv metro operations and the curfew

The Cabinet of Ministers approved changes adapting the functioning of the state, economy and infrastructure to Russia’s new tactics of terror. In particular, air-raid alert signals are being divided by threat level into yellow and red, while in Kyiv it is proposed to review the hours of the curfew and metro operations. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said this, UNN reports.

Today, the government approved important changes adapting the functioning of the state, economy and infrastructure to Russia’s new tactics of terror. First. We are dividing air-raid alert signals by threat level. They will differ. The yellow level means a threat of a drone attack. The siren will last 30 seconds. The red level means an increased danger due to the threat of a missile and/or combined strike. The air-raid alert signal will sound for 1 minute. You will see all the changes in alert apps - Koretskyi said.

According to him, at the yellow alert level, businesses are allowed to operate provided they strictly comply with safety requirements.

Where there are no shelters, the government is giving three months to equip them. All establishments must be marked to inform people about the presence or absence of a shelter or safe space. This is a transition period, with time to prepare. However, in the fifth year of the war, we cannot ignore reality while simultaneously neglecting people’s safety. Therefore, we must ensure that this difficult mix continues to work, so that the country can continue to function economically - Koretskyi added.

He noted that nothing at all is changing for educational institutions and kindergartens—all of them move to shelters. The prime minister emphasized that the red level means that everyone, without exception—including businesses and all institutions—ceases operations.

The government is also, according to its head, eliminating the repeated siren signaling the end of the alert.

The current threat level can be viewed in official municipal apps or other services you are accustomed to using. I would also like to add separately that a state app about air raids, dangers, and the movements of "Shaheds," drones and missiles will be created on the basis of Diia, so that there is a single information field on current threats. And, in general, information from the primary source—from the government - the prime minister said.

In addition, the implementation of the curfew is being improved to facilitate business operations; in particular, transit traffic for freight transport and the transportation of passengers from railway stations and other locations will be permitted in Kyiv.

The government recommended that local authorities adjust the curfew. Now, for example, it may run from 01:00 at night to 05:00 in the morning. Separately regarding Kyiv, which the enemy is terrorizing with continuous attacks, trying to paralyze life in the city and break our resilience. The government recommends that the city authorities, if a yellow threat level is declared, ensure that the metro operates at full capacity. If necessary, they should also increase the number of surface public transport services so that people can move around the city and reach metro stations. And fourth. It is an extremely important task for local authorities, together with businesses, to accelerate the installation of mobile shelters that will protect people from falling debris. The government will also join this process. Aware of all the risks, we will not allow Russia to stop our economy, state and people’s normal lives - Koretskyi summarized.

We remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine plans to review its approaches to the curfew, as well as to the operation of enterprises, transport, the metro and other infrastructure facilities during different types of air threats.