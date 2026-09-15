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"The Deficit Needs to Be Covered" — Zelenskyy Urged Lawmakers to Hold "Positive Votes" for the Sake of Billions for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1460 views

Zelenskyy urged lawmakers to vote positively on seven bills to finance the budget deficit. He emphasized the needs of defense.

"The Deficit Needs to Be Covered" — Zelenskyy Urged Lawmakers to Hold "Positive Votes" for the Sake of Billions for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the MPs and stressed that billions of dollars could be brought to Ukraine by positive votes. The head of state also called on everyone to "be equally effective for the sake of Ukraine," UNN reports.

I am grateful to all the parliamentarians who voted positively in the Verkhovna Rada today. And some bills are also scheduled for this week that, frankly, mean money from partners for Ukraine. Seven bills are on the agenda, most of them in the first reading, but each of them is needed to finance the state budget deficit 

- Zelenskyy said during his evening video address. 

The president stressed that "this is an issue of national importance that concerns everyone, absolutely everyone in Ukraine, and not someone individually—not a particular party, group, or individual."

Some things may be difficult, unpleasant, and unpopular. But right now, these things are impossible to do without. It is impossible to meet the full needs of our defense and Ukraine's resilience. Ukraine is more than any party, interest, or PR strategy. The deficit must be covered. These are billions of dollars that positive votes can bring to Ukraine. I ask everyone in our country to be equally effective for the sake of Ukraine 

- Zelenskyy concluded.

The situation with public finances is close to critical - Koretskyi14.09.26, 20:48 • 20799 views

Antonina Tumanova

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