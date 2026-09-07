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What is celebrated on September 7 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

On September 7, Ukraine observes Military Intelligence Day, while under the auspices of the UN, it is Clean Air Day. Brazil celebrates Independence Day.

What is celebrated on September 7 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 7, Ukraine celebrates Military Intelligence Day, the International Day of Clean Air for blue skies is held under the auspices of the UN, and Brazil celebrates Independence Day. According to the church calendar, under the new style it is the Forefeast of the Nativity of the Theotokos and the day commemorating the Martyr Sozon, while under the old style it is the Translation of the Relics of the Apostle Bartholomew and the day of the Apostle Titus, UNN reports.

Military Intelligence Day of Ukraine

An official holiday established by a Decree of the President of Ukraine in 2022 to honor the special importance of military intelligence in protecting the national interests, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the state. The date commemorates the issuance, on September 7, 1992, of the decree establishing the Directorate of Military Strategic Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Unique special operations, the acquisition of critically important strategic information, and the analytical work of intelligence officers play a decisive role in countering military aggression and planning the defensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

International Day of Clean Air for blue skies

An official environmental observance under the auspices of the UN, established in 2019 to draw attention to the problem of air pollution, which is considered one of the greatest environmental risks to human health.

The observance calls on governments, businesses, and society to strengthen international cooperation, reduce harmful emissions, introduce renewable energy, and ensure every person's right to a clean environment.

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World Duchenne Awareness Day

A global medical and social initiative aimed at spreading information about a rare genetic disease that leads to progressive muscle wasting in children.

The event encourages the mobilization of resources for research in gene therapy, expanded access to early diagnosis, and support for patients and their families around the world.

Independence Day of Brazil

The country's main national holiday commemorating the proclamation of independence from Portugal on September 7, 1822, by Regent Prince Pedro, known as the "Cry of Ipiranga."

The day is marked by large-scale military parades in the capital, Brasília, mass cultural festivals, and ceremonial events throughout the country.

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Victory Day in Mozambique

A public holiday commemorating the signing of the Lusaka Accord in 1974 between the Mozambican liberation movement FRELIMO and the government of Portugal, which ended the colonial war and paved the way for the proclamation of a sovereign state.

Forefeast of the Nativity of the Theotokos

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers observe the Forefeast of the Nativity of the Theotokos—a day of prayerful preparation for one of the twelve greatest Christian feasts.

The day also commemorates Saint Sozon the Martyr, who suffered for the Christian faith at the beginning of the fourth century in Cilicia, and Saint John, Archbishop of Novgorod.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate the Translation of the Relics of the Holy Apostle Bartholomew and also remember the Holy Apostle Titus of the Seventy, a disciple of the Apostle Paul and the first bishop of Crete.

In the folk calendar, this day was called "Titus the Leaf-Faller" or "Titus the Mushroom Gatherer," as the date was considered the deadline for the mass gathering of wild mushrooms and marked the beginning of the active autumn leaf fall.

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Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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