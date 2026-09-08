Germany will provide Ukraine with additional Patriot missiles from Bundeswehr stocks - Pistorius

Germany will additionally provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles from its own stocks. These are interceptor missiles for the PAC-2 type Patriot surface-to-air missile system. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced this during a videoconference of defense ministers from countries supporting Ukraine, UNN reports, citing DW.

"I have decided to transfer urgently needed PAC-2 interceptor missiles from Bundeswehr stocks to Ukraine," Reuters quotes Pistorius as saying.

The minister also said that Germany would increase deliveries of air-to-air missiles to Ukraine and continue supplying drones and long-range munitions.

The European Commission approved Ukraine’s application for €3.2 billion to purchase Patriot missiles