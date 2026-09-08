Germany will provide Ukraine with additional Patriot missiles from Bundeswehr stocks - Pistorius
Kyiv • UNN
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the transfer of PAC-2 interceptor missiles to Ukraine. Germany will also increase deliveries of missiles and drones.
Germany will additionally provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles from its own stocks. These are interceptor missiles for the PAC-2 type Patriot surface-to-air missile system. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced this during a videoconference of defense ministers from countries supporting Ukraine, UNN reports, citing DW.
"I have decided to transfer urgently needed PAC-2 interceptor missiles from Bundeswehr stocks to Ukraine," Reuters quotes Pistorius as saying.
The minister also said that Germany would increase deliveries of air-to-air missiles to Ukraine and continue supplying drones and long-range munitions.
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