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The US has begun striking Iranian oil tankers – Washington has unveiled a new pressure strategy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

US forces said they had destroyed or damaged three Iranian oil tankers. Washington called it a response to Iran's missile launch.

The US has begun striking Iranian oil tankers – Washington has unveiled a new pressure strategy

U.S. forces struck Iranian oil tankers near Khark Island and the city of Jask, intensifying economic pressure on Tehran. The U.S. strategy involves destroying or disabling vessels transporting Iranian oil, Fox News reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to U.S. officials, the targets were tankers linked to Iran's oil exports.

This is part of broader efforts to exert economic pressure on Iran. The strategy involves sinking and disabling Iranian crude-oil tankers

– one of Fox News' sources said.

The strikes are intended to intensify economic pressure on Tehran

CENTCOM reported that U.S. forces disabled the M/T Downy tanker near Khark Island and the M/T Stark 1 near Jask. Another vessel, the M/T Kylo, was destroyed in the Gulf of Oman after its crew was ordered to abandon it.

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According to the U.S. command's account, the operation was a response to Iran launching ballistic missiles toward 2 U.S. Navy ships. The U.S. military said the ships evaded the strikes and that there were no casualties among the personnel.

Khark Island is of particular importance to Iran's oil industry – most of Iran's oil exports pass through the terminal located there. That is why strikes on tankers could become one of Washington's key tools for reducing Tehran's oil revenues.

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Stepan Haftko

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