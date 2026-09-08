Ukraine strengthens its negotiating position: Zelenskyy explained what gives grounds for optimism

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and Russia must take steps toward each other to reach a compromise during the negotiations. He said this on September 8 while speaking with media representatives, commenting on the visit to Ukraine by representatives of the American side, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian leader, an important result of the visit was that representatives of both capitals were involved in the negotiation process.

Both capitals were represented. And this is not only a signal of political support, but it also shows that Ukraine has become stronger on the battlefield, and Ukraine has a stronger negotiating position - the president noted.

He added that representatives of the American side, including military personnel and analysts, also recognize this.

Since the end of 2025, so to speak, we have been strengthening our position on the battlefield. Russia has suffered many losses and achieved little - Zelenskyy said.

The president separately emphasized that during the meetings there was an opportunity to discuss in detail the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine and the country's air defense needs.

This was with President Trump's direct negotiator, to discuss in detail what air defense package we need - he noted.

Why was the energy issue discussed during the talks on the war

The sides also found time to discuss the "energy issue." After all, energy is one of the most painful issues both for Ukraine and Russia and for other countries around the world.

We are ready to find a compromise here. But it is very important that today we are in such a situation and in such a position that both Ukraine and Russia need to take certain steps - the Ukrainian president said.

He emphasized that this does not mean expecting compromises exclusively from Ukraine.

Not to expect compromises only from Ukraine. We will make so many compromises anyway - Zelenskyy said.

The president also noted that the energy issue is currently important for India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the countries of Asia, and other states. He clarified that official Kyiv is ready to work toward a compromise on this issue, but expects corresponding steps from the Russian side as well.

Let us recall

A few days earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had received information from U.S. special envoys that the Russians were ready for negotiations", noting that Ukraine wants to use September–October to relaunch the diplomatic process.