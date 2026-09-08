Ukraine strengthens its negotiating position: Zelenskyy explained what gives grounds for optimism

$44.470.1051.680.11
ukenru
10:15 AM • 6466 views
Zelenskyy named possible locations for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia
10:13 AM • 9326 views
The Russians struck the "We Are Ukraine" and "We Are Ukraine+" TV channels with a Shahed drone; there are casualties.Photo
07:39 AM • 20033 views
Six regions of Ukraine are without power due to enemy shelling
06:50 AM • 20072 views
Russian forces attacked the Kyiv–Sumy train; 90 passengers were rescuedVideo
September 8, 03:56 AM • 27781 views
Attack on Kyiv: two dead and seven injured
September 7, 11:32 PM • 38717 views
The Kremlin has set a new deadline for capturing Donetsk Oblast — Palisa
September 7, 08:14 PM • 33599 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko has resigned
September 7, 06:43 PM • 31963 views
Ukraine wants to use September–October to restart the diplomatic process — Zelenskyy
September 7, 05:44 PM • 28311 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has once again submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a package of bills on abolishing duty-free exemptions for parcels worth up to €150
September 7, 03:49 PM • 29697 views
Ukraine's international reserves continue to "melt away" — in August, they fell to $48.7 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
2.3m/s
41%
752mm
Popular news
Attack on Kyiv: a fire broke out at an educational institution, and people are trapped in a residential buildingSeptember 8, 01:43 AM • 22975 views
Night attack on Kyiv: six injured, three hospitalizedSeptember 8, 03:02 AM • 31570 views
ISW: Russia’s culture of lying harms its ability to wage warSeptember 8, 04:15 AM • 5354 views
Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated nearly 1,500 Russian troops and destroyed 1,592 UAVs — General StaffPhotoSeptember 8, 04:22 AM • 11838 views
The number of people injured in Kyiv has risen to 16 following Russia’s overnight attack on September 8Photo08:35 AM • 14753 views
Publications
Up to €45 billion in 2026: what conditions Ukraine must meet to receive EU fundingSeptember 7, 06:16 PM • 41372 views
UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round scheduleSeptember 7, 01:32 PM • 56478 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 10September 7, 01:02 PM • 58065 views
Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missilesSeptember 7, 12:38 PM • 59698 views
From an analytical report to a criminal case: a lawyer explained how the Economic Security Bureau opens proceedings against businessesSeptember 7, 11:15 AM • 58608 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Iryna Terekh
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
Sumy Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 69125 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 65398 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 73286 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 90259 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 84787 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Social network
Cruise missile
P-800 Oniks

Ukraine strengthens its negotiating position: Zelenskyy explained what gives grounds for optimism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and Russia must make mutual concessions in negotiations. He added that it is not a matter of expecting compromises exclusively from Ukraine.

Ukraine strengthens its negotiating position: Zelenskyy explained what gives grounds for optimism

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and Russia must take steps toward each other to reach a compromise during the negotiations. He said this on September 8 while speaking with media representatives, commenting on the visit to Ukraine by representatives of the American side, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian leader, an important result of the visit was that representatives of both capitals were involved in the negotiation process.

Both capitals were represented. And this is not only a signal of political support, but it also shows that Ukraine has become stronger on the battlefield, and Ukraine has a stronger negotiating position

- the president noted.

He added that representatives of the American side, including military personnel and analysts, also recognize this.

Since the end of 2025, so to speak, we have been strengthening our position on the battlefield. Russia has suffered many losses and achieved little

- Zelenskyy said.

The president separately emphasized that during the meetings there was an opportunity to discuss in detail the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine and the country's air defense needs.

This was with President Trump's direct negotiator, to discuss in detail what air defense package we need

- he noted.

Why was the energy issue discussed during the talks on the war

The sides also found time to discuss the "energy issue." After all, energy is one of the most painful issues both for Ukraine and Russia and for other countries around the world.

We are ready to find a compromise here. But it is very important that today we are in such a situation and in such a position that both Ukraine and Russia need to take certain steps

- the Ukrainian president said.

He emphasized that this does not mean expecting compromises exclusively from Ukraine.

Not to expect compromises only from Ukraine. We will make so many compromises anyway

 - Zelenskyy said.

The president also noted that the energy issue is currently important for India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the countries of Asia, and other states. He clarified that official Kyiv is ready to work toward a compromise on this issue, but expects corresponding steps from the Russian side as well.

Let us recall

A few days earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had received information from U.S. special envoys that the Russians were ready for negotiations", noting that Ukraine wants to use September–October to relaunch the diplomatic process.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
India
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Egypt
Ukraine