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Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia — 73 injured, vessels in the Red Sea blocked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

The Houthis attacked cities and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia, injuring at least 73 people. They also announced a blockade of vessels in the Red Sea.

Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia — 73 injured, vessels in the Red Sea blocked

Dozens of people were injured as a result of an attack by Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia. Several Saudi cities were hit in the attacks, reports CNN, according to UNN.

Details

At least 73 people, including women and children, were injured. According to media reports, the Houthis struck "civilian and economic facilities" in the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran—all of them are located in western Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis also announced a blockade of Saudi vessels sailing through the Red Sea—a vital outlet for the kingdom’s oil exports—as Iran attempts to block the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, they struck oil refineries on the Red Sea coast belonging to the Saudi oil giant "Aramco."

In addition to the Houthi drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, ground fighting has erupted in Yemen in recent weeks between the Houthis and forces backed by Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis used ballistic missiles and drones during strikes on the port of Mokha, which is controlled by government forces.

The Houthis’ latest attacks indicate that the militants are prepared to expand the conflict, despite the significant mobilization of Saudi troops near the border with the areas of Yemen held by the militants.

The Mokha Port in Yemen halted operations after more than 25 Houthi strikes15.08.26, 22:59 • 5600 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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