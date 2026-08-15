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The Mokha Port in Yemen halted operations after more than 25 Houthi strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1474 views

The Mokha Port on the Red Sea suspended operations after more than 25 missile strikes killed 7 people. The damage is estimated at $16 million; the port is controlled by the Yemeni government.

The Mokha Port in Yemen halted operations after more than 25 Houthi strikes

The port of Mokha on Yemen’s Red Sea coast suspended commercial and maritime activities following a series of Houthi missile attacks. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the port director, more than 25 missiles struck Mokha over the past several days. The attacks killed 7 people, while the damage is estimated at approximately $16 million.

The Houthis reported a missile strike on Yemeni government forces, with dozens of soldiers killed07.08.26, 00:15 • 3446 views

Mokha is strategically located near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, through which an important international maritime route runs between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The port is controlled by forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

On Friday, the Houthis said they had launched 6 ballistic missiles at Mokha. According to them, the targets were military facilities and boats belonging to forces they consider allies of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia cuts oil exports due to the threat of Houthi attacks13.08.26, 03:15 • 4155 views

Stepan Haftko

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