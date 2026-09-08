China seeks common ground with Britain - Xi discussed "pragmatic cooperation" and the war in Ukraine with Burnham

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed an optimistic outlook during a phone call with the United Kingdom's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, noting that Beijing and London have more common interests than differences, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Xi Jinping said it was necessary to "overcome differences, seek common ground and expand mutually beneficial cooperation," adding that the two countries could cooperate in areas such as technology, education, healthcare and the financial sector.

According to an official statement from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the call—the first publicly known contact between the leaders since Burnham took office as the United Kingdom's prime minister—was initiated by the British side.

A statement from Burnham's office emphasized that the leaders discussed "the importance of pragmatic cooperation," particularly on issues of economic growth and improving the living standards of the populations of both countries.

"The prime minister said he intended to engage in frank and constructive dialogue on issues important to both countries, and touched on domestic security, Russia's war against Ukraine, the situation in Hong Kong, human rights, as well as particularly significant consular cases," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

In addition

The publication notes that relations between China and the United Kingdom have warmed in recent months—partly thanks to former British leader Keir Starmer's visit to Beijing in January, during which China agreed to extend visa-free access to British citizens and halve tariffs on whisky.

This rapprochement also reflects a mutual interest in diversifying trade ties against the backdrop of growing tensions in relations with Washington.

As major global economies, "China and the United Kingdom support multilateralism and free trade" and should strengthen coordination within multilateral frameworks, Xi Jinping emphasized during the call.

"Both China and the United Kingdom are major technological powers... they should remain open and far-sighted, while also strengthening exchanges and cooperation in various fields," he added.

Apparently referring to the United Kingdom's nationalization of British Steel, which was previously owned by a Chinese steelmaker, Xi Jinping expressed hope that the British side would be able to "fully protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors."