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Zelenskyy's plane nearly collided with a drone in Moldova - Norway's prime minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane nearly collided with a drone while preparing to take off from Moldova.

Zelenskyy's plane nearly collided with a drone in Moldova - Norway's prime minister

The aircraft carrying President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Oslo for the funeral of the King of Norway nearly collided with a drone during takeoff from Moldova on Tuesday. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told public broadcaster NRK, as reported by UNN, citing Reuters.

"His aircraft nearly collided with a drone as it was preparing to take off from Moldova. This is the reality he faces," Støre said.

Støre did not specify where he had obtained this information or how far away the drone was.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy attended the funeral of King Harald V of Norway, walking in the mourning procession behind the monarch's coffin together with other heads of state in central Oslo. Soon after the ceremony ended, he left Norway.

Ukraine and its partners have agreed on concrete steps to implement the Freyja anti-ballistic program, Zelenskyy says09.09.26, 19:24 • 2136 views

We remind you

On September 8, Ukrainian monitoring channels reported an alleged jet-powered UAV over Chișinău's main airport in Moldova, heading toward Romania. As NewsMaker reported, two aircraft were circling in the sky over Moldova, while three more aircraft were lined up on the runway.

Antonina Tumanova

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