Zelenskyy discussed protecting the energy sector and strengthening Ukraine's air defenses with Iceland's foreign minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on his way to Canada, held a meeting with Icelandic Foreign Minister Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir. The parties discussed Ukraine's preparations for winter, protecting the energy sector, and strengthening air defense, the head of state said, UNN writes.

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According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is counting on further cooperation with Iceland and new contributions from the country to the Energy Support Fund.

The assistance provided earlier is already producing concrete results, and we are grateful for this – the president noted.

A separate topic of the meeting was cooperation between Ukraine and Iceland in the technological and defense spheres.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share its own experience in these fields with its partners.

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