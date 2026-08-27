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“Shakhtar” learned their opponents in the Champions League group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” will play against “Real,” “Inter,” and six other clubs in the main phase of the 2026–2027 Champions League season.

“Shakhtar” learned their opponents in the Champions League group

On Thursday, August 27, the draw for the 2026–2027 UEFA Champions League group stage took place in Monaco. As a result, Shakhtar Donetsk learned its group opponents, UNN reports. 

Details 

According to the draw results, the reigning Ukrainian champions, Shakhtar Donetsk, who were in Pot 3, were assigned the following opponents: 

  • Real Madrid (home);
    • Inter Milan (home);
      • Sporting Lisbon
        • PSV Eindhoven;
          • Fenerbahçe;
            • Leipzig;
              • AEK Athens;
                • Slovan Bratislava. 

                  Supplement

                  Real Madrid, for whom Andriy Lunin plays, will face:

                  • Inter;
                    • Arsenal;
                      • PSV;
                        • Roma;
                          • RB Leipzig;
                            • Shakhtar;
                              • LASK
                                • AEK. 

                                  Illia Zabarnyi's French club PSG will face: 

                                  • Barcelona;
                                    • Manchester City;
                                      • Roma;
                                        • "Aston Villa”;
                                          • Galatasaray;
                                            • Villarreal;
                                              • Slovan;
                                                • Como. 

                                                  Nazar Domchak's Slavia Prague will play against: 

                                                  • Arsenal;
                                                    • Bayern Munich;
                                                      • Aston Villa;
                                                        • Porto;
                                                          • Villarreal;
                                                            • Fenerbahçe;
                                                              • Lens;
                                                                • Sabah. 

                                                                  Karpaty goalkeeper Nazar Domchak has moved to Czech side Slavia for €5 million28.05.26, 23:20 • 2694 views

                                                                  Slovan Bratislava, managed by Yaya Touré, who became the first African coach to lead his team into the Champions League, and for whom Danylo Ihnatenko and Mykola Kukharevych play, will face: 

                                                                  • Inter;
                                                                    • PSG;
                                                                      • Real Betis;
                                                                        • Roma;
                                                                          • Shakhtar;
                                                                            • "Lille”;
                                                                              • Stuttgart;
                                                                                • LASK. 

                                                                                  Oleksandr Zubkov's Greek club AEK will play against: 

                                                                                  • Real Madrid;
                                                                                    • Inter;
                                                                                      • Roma;
                                                                                        • Borussia;
                                                                                          • Shakhtar;
                                                                                            • Galatasaray;
                                                                                              • Como;
                                                                                                • LASK. 

                                                                                                  Ukraine national team winger Oleksandr Zubkov has moved to Greek side AEK03.06.26, 16:47 • 4563 views

                                                                                                  It should be noted that this is the third Champions League season with the new format: a single league table featuring 36 teams. The top eight clubs will advance directly to the round of 16, while the teams finishing in 9th–24th place will play in the round of 32 for progression to the next stage.

                                                                                                  The Champions League main round is scheduled to consist of eight matchdays. Matchday 1: September 8–10, 2026; Matchday 2: October 13–14, 2026; Matchday 3: October 20–21, 2026; Matchday 4: November 3–4, 2026; Matchday 5: November 24–25, 2026; Matchday 6: December 8–9, 2026; Matchday 7: January 19–20, 2027; Matchday 8: January 27, 2027.

                                                                                                  Marquinhos received UEFA’s “Respect: Beyond the Game” first award27.08.26, 19:42 • 1414 views

                                                                                                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                                                                                  Sports
                                                                                                  Monaco
                                                                                                  Shakhtar (Donetsk)