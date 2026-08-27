“Shakhtar” learned their opponents in the Champions League group

On Thursday, August 27, the draw for the 2026–2027 UEFA Champions League group stage took place in Monaco. As a result, Shakhtar Donetsk learned its group opponents, UNN reports.

Details

According to the draw results, the reigning Ukrainian champions, Shakhtar Donetsk, who were in Pot 3, were assigned the following opponents:

Real Madrid (home);

Inter Milan (home);

Sporting Lisbon

PSV Eindhoven;

Fenerbahçe;

Leipzig;

AEK Athens;

Slovan Bratislava.

Supplement

Real Madrid, for whom Andriy Lunin plays, will face:

Inter;

Arsenal;

PSV;

Roma;

RB Leipzig;

Shakhtar;

LASK

AEK.

Illia Zabarnyi's French club PSG will face:

Barcelona;

Manchester City;

Roma;

"Aston Villa”;

Galatasaray;

Villarreal;

Slovan;

Como.

Nazar Domchak's Slavia Prague will play against:

Arsenal;

Bayern Munich;

Aston Villa;

Porto;

Villarreal;

Fenerbahçe;

Lens;

Sabah.

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Slovan Bratislava, managed by Yaya Touré, who became the first African coach to lead his team into the Champions League, and for whom Danylo Ihnatenko and Mykola Kukharevych play, will face:

Inter;

PSG;

Real Betis;

Roma;

Shakhtar;

"Lille”;

Stuttgart;

LASK.

Oleksandr Zubkov's Greek club AEK will play against:

Real Madrid;

Inter;

Roma;

Borussia;

Shakhtar;

Galatasaray;

Como;

LASK.

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It should be noted that this is the third Champions League season with the new format: a single league table featuring 36 teams. The top eight clubs will advance directly to the round of 16, while the teams finishing in 9th–24th place will play in the round of 32 for progression to the next stage.

The Champions League main round is scheduled to consist of eight matchdays. Matchday 1: September 8–10, 2026; Matchday 2: October 13–14, 2026; Matchday 3: October 20–21, 2026; Matchday 4: November 3–4, 2026; Matchday 5: November 24–25, 2026; Matchday 6: December 8–9, 2026; Matchday 7: January 19–20, 2027; Matchday 8: January 27, 2027.

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