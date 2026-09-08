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"Some were quite good": Zelenskyy spoke about new ideas from the U.S. regarding peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

Ukraine and the U.S. have developed several ideas for ending the war. Zelenskyy said that their details are not being disclosed yet.

"Some were quite good": Zelenskyy spoke about new ideas from the U.S. regarding peace in Ukraine

During negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations, several new ideas regarding ending the war in Ukraine were developed. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking with media representatives on September 8, reports UNN.  

According to him, some of the proposals are "not bad" and "worthy," but it is too early to talk about a specific result.

As for the peace package that Kushner spoke about, and the new ideas? I will tell you frankly: indeed, a couple of ideas were very good and worthy 

– Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that it is currently unknown whether these proposals can be turned into effective decisions. At the same time, the Ukrainian side intends to continue working with the United States and thoroughly develop the proposed ideas.

And whether we will be able to update them and make them effective, whether there will be a result, I do not know yet. But the fact that we will work and work through the details, as well as our vision and our response to these ideas, is a fact 

– the Head of State emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian side is not yet ready to publicly disclose the content of the new proposals. He explained this by the agreement with the United States to first work through the relevant ideas jointly, determine Ukraine's position, and only then report the results.

I cannot freely discuss these ideas in the media space right now, because we agreed with the Americans that we would first work on this, and only afterward communicate about it 

– the President said.

He separately emphasized that further work should focus on detailing the proposals and assessing the possibility of implementing them in practice.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is strengthening its negotiating position regarding the end of the war.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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