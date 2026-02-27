$43.240.02
The Guardian

Green Party unexpectedly ousted Starmer's Labour in Manchester by-election

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The Green Party ousted Starmer's Labour from a traditional stronghold in Manchester. Labour finished in third place, which was a blow to the authority of the head of government.

Green Party unexpectedly ousted Starmer's Labour in Manchester by-election
Green Party candidate Hannah Spencer. Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party suffered a sensational defeat in the Gorton and Denton constituency, where it had held an undisputed lead for almost a century. The victory of Green Party representative Hannah Spencer in the Greater Manchester area was a serious blow to the authority of the head of government. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Friday's vote count, Nigel Farage's anti-immigration Reform UK party came in second, while the Labour Party finished in a humiliating third place.

Starmer not resigning amid Epstein files scandal fallout10.02.26, 11:45 • 4140 views

Labour chair Anna Turley called the result "unequivocally disappointing," as the constituency was considered one of the safest for the party. The defeat came despite Starmer personally visiting the region this week, trying to mobilize the electorate and strengthen positions after a series of political setbacks.

Political pressure on Keir Starmer and personnel scandals

Critics of the prime minister link the failure in Manchester to his controversial decision to block the nomination of popular mayor Andy Burnham, as well as the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States. The latter caused a wave of outrage among lawmakers due to Mandelson's past ties to Jeffrey Epstein, which has already led to calls for Starmer's resignation as party leader.

Former British ambassador to the US with Epstein ties arrested23.02.26, 21:55 • 6147 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Keir Starmer
United States