In Lviv, a man used pepper spray against a military TCC officer and two police officers

In Lviv, during the inspection of military registration documents, a man used pepper spray against a TCC serviceman and two police officers. As reported by the Lviv Regional TCC and SP, the attacker has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

Details

Today, at about 08:15, servicemen of the notification group of one of the RTCC and SP of the city of Lviv, together with police representatives, stopped two citizens to check their military registration documents.

In response to a perfectly legal request, one of the citizens pulled out a pepper spray and used it against a serviceman and two police officers. All three, with damage to their respiratory tracts and tear membranes of their eyes, were taken to a medical facility. - the message says.

As reported by the TCC, the citizens turned out to be violators of military registration. One of them was taken to the RTCC and SP premises, underwent a military medical commission, and was found fit for military service.

The attacker has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which carries a penalty of restriction of liberty for a term of 3 to 5 years.

The TCC also added that Russian propaganda is trying to form an aggressive attitude in society towards servicemen of territorial recruitment centers and social support through distortion of facts and events.

We call on citizens to behave responsibly, to comply with the lawful requirements of the military and law enforcement officers. And also to realize that any aggression against representatives of the Defense Forces is a criminal offense with inevitable legal consequences. During the war, internal aggression against the military is unacceptable. - emphasized the Lviv Regional TCC and SP.

