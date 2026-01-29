Attack on a TCC employee in Cherkasy region: serviceman stabbed in the neck, attacker detained

In the Uman district of Cherkasy region, an attack occurred on a TCC employee: he was struck in the neck. The man was taken to the hospital, reports UNN with reference to Cherkasy Regional TCC.

Details

According to the post, the incident occurred on January 28: during notification activities, a man approached a group of servicemen and immediately stabbed one of them in the neck.

The attacker was detained and handed over to law enforcement, and the injured person was taken to the hospital. It is reported that the victim was a participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war - on February 24, 2022, he also took part in hostilities.

Near Yahidne, Chernihiv region, his group went behind enemy lines, destroyed enemy equipment and manpower, and brought home the bodies of fallen comrades, for which the soldier was awarded the Order "For Courage". He participated in battles in Donetsk region, was wounded twice. Despite injuries and difficult consequences of participation in hostilities, he continued to serve in the RTCK and SP of Cherkasy region - the post says.

Currently, the victim is in the hospital: the knife wound to the neck did not affect the carotid artery.

He knows firsthand what it's like to lose combat comrades, how morale rises when new forces come to your aid, exhausted in the struggle. And finally, a small but much-needed opportunity arises to come on vacation, hug your loved ones, whom you haven't seen for what seems like an eternity. He couldn't even imagine that here in the rear, in his native Cherkasy region, someone's vile hand with a knife would strike at him... The hand of someone he also defended from the first day of the full-scale invasion - stated the TCC.

Recall

The Third Appellate Administrative Court ruled that TCC employees do not have the right to detain citizens and forcibly deliver them to centers. This can only be done by the police in case of a person's search.